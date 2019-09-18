Alberta scientists search for meteorite remains from late August shower

On August the 31st, Edmonton citizens were graced with quite a site as many managed to witness the streaking fireball of a meteorite blitzing past the city and lighting up the sky.

ccording to a news release from University of Alberta, scientists are absolutely certain that fragments from the meteorite crash are in Alberta.

“Scientists have verified with almost pinpoint-accuracy the trajectory of the fireball, along with the potential area where any meteorites associated with the event may have fallen,” reads the release.

“While we haven’t found any meteorites yet, we are confident they are out there,” Chris Herd, professor in the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the U of A states in the release.

“But it might be hiding in farmers’ fields, which we cannot get to yet,” he added.

Scientists estimate that roughly one kilogram of meteorite material likely reached the ground, Herd says. Still, he believes the search is more than worth it, as even the smallest fragments of space are scientific gold.

“Every newly fallen meteorite is like a spacecraft bringing a sample back from an asteroid or another planet,” Herd said. “It’s a chance to study a nearly pristine sample from space.”