Alberta will be one of the coldest places on earth this weekend: Weather Network

It may be early November but for parts of Canada, it already feels like winter.

For those in the west, its about to get much colder.

According to the Weather Network, Alberta will be one of the coldest places on earth this coming weekend, reaching -30 C with the wind chill. This will make Alberta colder than the North Pole.

“Arctic air is forecast to barrel down from the North Pole and will settle east of the Rocky Mountains,” reports The Weather Network. On Saturday evening, temperatures will begin to plummet and by Monday morning, they are expected to hit -30 C.

With the cold, come snow, 20 to 40 centimetres of it to be precise will fall on northwest Alberta Friday and early Saturday.

As a result of the oncoming cold, Environment Canada issued winter storm and snowfall warnings multiple parts of the province.