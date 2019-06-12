Alberta woman charged for allegedly trying to mail puppies and kitten

Have you ever thought about mailing live animals? A 53-year-old from Alberta apparently hasn’t just thought about it but has tried, twice.

According to Global News, Jill Marshall, a woman from Alberta, has been charged under the Animal Protection Act after enforcement services alleged she tried to mail dogs and a cat.

The county issued a news release on Wednesday which alleged that Ms. Marshall had tried to mail baby animals by putting them in a cardboard box and leaving them at a Canada Post office. She allegedly attempted to do this once more on May 17th.

Marshall has been charged with two counts of causing an animal to be in distress, according to Vulcan County Enforcement Services (VCES).

She is expected to make her first court appearance on July 30 in Lethbridge.