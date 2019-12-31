Alberta

Albertans brace for higher gas prices as carbon tax takes effect Jan. 1

Prominent gas expert and former Liberal MP Dan McTeague predicts Albertan’s will pay seven cents more a litre for gas, and everything will cost more.
Prominent gas expert and former Liberal MP Dan McTeague predicts Albertan’s will pay seven cents more a litre for gas, and everything will cost more.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The price of everything in Alberta is expected to increase on Wednesday as the federal carbon tax of $20-per-ton takes effect there Jan. 1 and ramps up to $30 in April 2020; in line with Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

After the United Conservative party routed New Democrat incumbents in April of this year, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s new government scrapped the provincial carbon tax as their first order of business.

This set the table for the federal carbon tax to be imposed on the province in line with the Liberal government’s policy to mandate the levy in jurisdictions without their own regime.

This federal levy will increase $10 each year until it hits $50/ton by 2022.

“Effectively what Ottawa has done, despite Albertans saying no twice, (is) you will be treated to a seven cent kick in the pants,” Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy told Global News.

McTeague estimates that the carbon tax will increase gas prices in Alberta by seven cents per litre–diesel by eight cents–and cascade through the economy causing the cost of goods and services in the province to rise as well.

The provincial government is currently challenging the constitutionality of the federal levy in court and on the eve of the New Year, Alberta’s Justice minister Doug Schweitzer vowed to continue the fight.

“Albertans overwhelmingly rejected carbon taxes at the ballot box,” said Schweitzer in Calgary on Tuesday.

“While some pundits and politicians at home would prefer that we simply roll over and accept Ottawa’s unconstitutional imposition of carbon taxes on Albertans, we are steadfast in our commitment to stand up for our province.”

Similar challenges by Saskatchewan and Ontario in their provincial appeals courts have resulted in split decisions favouring Ottawa–3-2 in Saskatchewan in May; 4-1 in Ontario last June.

Either province have since taken their cases to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Meanwhile, the federal government is saying the carbon tax rebates for Alberta residents with an “average family of four” will be reimbursed $880, and couples or a single parents with one dependent are eligible for up to $666.

McTeague says there is a lot of hidden costs to the carbon tax because the cost of basic goods will go up due to the tax, making the cost of living rise.

Alberta
Business & Finance
Canadian News
News
Carbon Tax
Cost Of Living
Gas Prices
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget