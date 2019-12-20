Amber Alert issued after 14-month-old abducted in Alberta

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 14-month-old boy was abducted by his father near Hinton, Alberta.

#AMBERAlert: Waylon Armstrong, 14-mths. The child was abducted by his father, Cody Armstrong in #Brule near #Hinton in a 2002, green, GMC Sierra, Alberta licence plate BSF 524. If you have any info contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or call 911. Details: https://t.co/6ZjVafjO1a — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 20, 2019

According to the police, Waylon Armstrong was abducted by his father, Cody Armstrong, from his home in Brule at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The child has blonde hair, brown eyes and is wearing a onesie with a moose on it. His father is 5’9″, 170 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Armstrong left the home in a 2002 green GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524.

Do not approach the man or vehicle if you locate them, and call the police immediately at 780-865-5544.