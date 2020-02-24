Amber Heard SHUTS OFF Instagram comments after 367,666 petition to remove her from Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is cancelled. She has been bombarded by endless hate ever since leaks of the Aquaman actress’s admission of abuse against Johnny Depp were released, prompting her to shut off the comments on her Instagram page.

Despite the hate, the once-popular actress has not recused herself from social media and continues to post on both her Instagram and Twitter—but she has limited her interactions with her wide audience.

Earlier posts dated to January, which were previously filled with pristine replies, are now a mire of angry commentary. In a post on January 15, the actress wrote that she was “missing her Hawaiian tribe.” The replies to her vary from remarks calling her an “abuser” and “you’ll also be missing your career” to more spiteful ones like “we hope you go missing.”

In more recent posts, a notification reads: “comments on this post have been limited,” substituting the thousands of replies that fill the rest of her older updates.

Earlier this month, proof that Amber Heard committed domestic violence against her then-husband Depp surfaced on the Daily Mail. The audio hears the actress admitting to striking Depp.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” she said.

“You didn’t get punched. You got hit. I’m sorry I hit you like this. But I did not punch you. But I did not fucking deck you. I was fucking hitting you,” she said, drawing a distinction between “punching” and “hitting.”

The release of the recording is the first of two obtained by the Daily Mail, which released a follow-up tape in which the Aquaman actress can be heard threatening Depp with a sort of #MeToo allegation, which she made good on later on when she appeared in public with a bruised face and hit Depp with a restraining order. She even wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, coming out as a survivor of sexual violence.

The widely-publicized allegations led to Depp’s abrupt cancellation by the public as an abusive husband who fit every stereotype of an unhinged rock star. In defamation proceedings against the actress in 2019, Depp revealed that he obtained 87 surveillance camera videos that captured the abuse, along with third-party witnesses who backed up his allegations against her. As The Post Millennial reported, Depp was the victim—not the abuser.

