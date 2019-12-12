Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative leader

The leader of the Conservative party of Canada has resigned after a disappointing election loss where he took the popular vote but lost the path to victory, allowing another Trudeau government.

This was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. I have announced my intention to step down as the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada once a new Leader is elected. I am putting my party first and my family first. WATCH LIVE: En direct: ce fut la decision la plus difficile que j’ai eu à prendre. J’ai annoncé mon intention de quitter la direction du Parti conservateur du Canada suite à l’élection du prochain chef. Je mets les intérêts de ma famille et mon parti en priorité. Posted by Andrew Scheer on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Andrew Scheer will be resigning from the Conservative leadership role after intense internal party division largely made his position impossible, according to sources that have spoken to the Globe and Mail.

According to Global News, the resignation also came after it was revealed that party funds were used to send Andrew Scheer’s children to private school.

#CPC sources tell Global News that members of the Conservative Fund are outraged and demanded Scheer's resignation when they found out party money was being spent on private schooling. Sources say the expenditures were made without the knowledge or approval of the Fund #cdnpoli — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) December 12, 2019

While the allegations were explosive, the director of the Conservative party has responded stating, “all proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.”

Statement from exec director of Conservative Party on paying for some of the private schooling cost for Scheer's children. "All proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people." pic.twitter.com/v3j3YXaQGe — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) December 12, 2019

Mr. Scheer announced the decision at a special caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

The decision comes as former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird prepares his autopsy of the election which many expect to be critical.

According to Sun Journalist Brian Lilley, the decision will become public once a new leader is selected by the party.

BREAKING: From a top Conservative source, @andrewscheer will resign as leader once a new leader is selected by the party. Details to come. #cdnpoli #TCOT — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) December 12, 2019

With Scheer out, many have begun to wonder who will be the interim leader and who will run in the following leadership race.

With interim leaders normally staying out of leadership races, multiple high ranking officials will have to weigh their options and decide if they would rather keep the party united, or choose to run as Andrew’s potential replacement. Some pundits believe Conservative insiders such as Erin O’Toole or Peter Mackay could be gunning for that position, due to their brand power and instances which have occurred since the election of Trudeau.

For example, Peter Mackay has harshly criticized the party’s campaign, comparing it to missing on an open net, while O’Toole has voiced his disappointment with results in Ontario, especially with the loss of key figures such as Lisa Raitt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.