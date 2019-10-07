Andrew Weaver expected to step down as leader of B.C. Greens

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, one of British Columbia’s most prominent political voices, is expected to announce his intent to resign from his position as leader of the party, according to CityNews.

The announcement comes only a few weeks after Weaver was diagnosed with labyrinthitis, a disease that causes vertigo, nausea, and potential hearing loss.

While Weaver is expected to step down from his role as leader, he will not be resigning his seat in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, an essential spot for the Greens and one that Green has held since 2013.

Weaver, who himself is a climate scientist, was lead author of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group which, with Al Gore, went on to win the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

Weaver started his political career a half-decade later in 2012, going on to be the first Green elected to the B.C. Legislature. He then ran for his party’s leadership in 2015.