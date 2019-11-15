Andy Ngo donors have names released, doxxed by Antifa radicals

Disclosure: Andy Ngo is the editor-at-large for TPM.

The names of numerous donors to journalist Andy Ngo’s GoFundMe have been released by antifa activists on Twitter, doxxing the names of those donating to the journalist’s medical funds.

Ngo is one of America’s foremost hoax specialists, consistently debunking false claims and stories such as the Jussie Smollett fiasco.

The doxxing was done on the belief that Andy Ngo faked a brain hemorrhage after being subjected to a public beating on June 29 at an Antifa protest in Ngo’s hometown of Portland.

I was beaten on the head & robbed on 29 June. Antifa then continued to hurl "milkshakes" at my bleeding face. I was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. There still hasn't been a single arrest by @PortlandPolice. Help me seek justice; join my legal fund: https://t.co/QtCt7A6zJp pic.twitter.com/sis8pFo3lf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2019

In response to the doxxing, Ngo had this to say on his Twitter:

“Last night an antifa account decided to go after those who donated to my GoFundMe when I was hospitalized in June by releasing their photos & personal info. This is depraved & a new low, even for antifa. I have reported this to Twitter and GoFundMe,” said Ngo.

“If you want to go after someone, go after me. Leave those around me—my family, my supporters—the hell alone.”

If you want to go after someone, go after me. Leave those around me—my family, my supporters—the hell alone. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2019

The doxxing is the latest in a string of Ngo-related harassment, including visiting his home on Halloween dressed in Andy Ngo masks, ringing his doorbell, and standing in front of security cameras.

These 6 individuals wearing print-out masks of my face approached my family's home last night, repeatedly rang doorbell, pounded on window, recorded footage of property & gestured at cameras. There were no candy bags. This follows their doxing of my elderly mom's small business. pic.twitter.com/dH8qn1YS85 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2019

The “doxxing” was committed by one user on Twitter who goes by an alias. The Twitter thread is made up of names and Facebook profiles of donors, which has been excluded to protect their identities.