Another NHL coach fired for ‘unprofessional conduct’

Another NHL head coach has lost his job. The Dallas Stars have fired their head coach Jim Montgomery for what has been termed “unprofessional conduct.”

General Manager Jim Nill issued a statement that said: “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League”

Assistant coach Rick Bowness will take over the coaching duties.

Following the firing of Mike Babcock, the NHL has been undergoing a social justice reckoning as players and former players accusing coaches and former coaches of abuse and misconduct.

Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after former player Akim Aliu made allegations of racism and abuse on Twitter.

“Our clubs are on notice that if they become aware of an incident of conduct involving NHL personnel on or off the ice that is clearly inappropriate, unlawful or demonstrably abusive… we at the league office—[deputy commissioner] Bill Daly or me—must be immediately advised,” Gary Bettman said during the Board of Governors meetings on Monday.

The Dallas Stars are 17-11-3 and in a playoff spot.