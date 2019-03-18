Anti-pipeline MP Joyce Murray named new head of Treasury Board in cabinet shuffle

Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet for the third time in three months. This latest shuffle comes after the fallout surrounding the SNC-Lavalin scandal, an affair that has caused headaches for the Trudeau Liberals over the last couple of months.

British Columbia Liberal MP Joyce Murray will take over as the President of the Treasury Board and Minister for Digital Government. Murray is known as a strong anti-pipeline voice, since serving as a Vancouver MP for over 10 years.

With the resignation of two prominent first-term female cabinet members still in recent memory of Canadians, Murray comes as a welcome replacement.

Her appointment comes at a time in which a government is fighting to get back on track and regain the public’s trust. As allegations of attempted political interference still appear in the rearview mirror, team Trudeau is hoping to walk away from the SNC-Wreckage with as little damage as possible.

“It has been a challenging few weeks, and the PM has acknowledged that he can do better, and we can do better as a team in terms of good communication,” said Murray. “There was a communication breakdown, and he has made a commitment and we all have made a commitment to be aware of that and seek ways to improve communications.”

Murray also says she has “full confidence” in PM Trudeau going forward.