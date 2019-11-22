Anti-Semitic protestors at York University are pathetic scumbags

So, a group of people intimidate a bunch of Jewish students, chanting horrific garbage like “go back to the ovens.”

Shouldn’t this be a bigger news story?

Shouldn’t the police be investigating and making arrests?

Shouldn’t we be hearing about the “dangerous rise of Nazism and fascism”?

After all, what else can you call the video below:

‘“Intifada, Intifada, go back to the ovens,” were what Jewish and pro-Israel students had to endure on Wednesday night during a pro-Palestinian protest against a Reservist’s on Duty event at York University.”

“Intifada, Intifada, go back to the ovens,” were what Jewish and pro-Israel students had to endure on Wednesday night during a pro-Palestinian protest against a Reservist’s on Duty event at York University. https://t.co/HZSboys5LL pic.twitter.com/IFxqrUfj1s — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) November 22, 2019

That is straight-up Nazi fascist rhetoric.

So why aren’t the elites reacting like they would to a Nazi rally?

Is it because the people chanting that garbage don’t “look” like Nazis?

If so, why are we letting outward appearances distract from the truly horrific anti-Semitism that is spreading on some university campuses in our country?

Are we supposed to just put up with this?

And how the hell did these taxpayer-funded universities become havens for Nazi-style intimidation of Jewish students?

This is a disgrace.

This is disgusting.

And we need to start being honest about what these groups really are.

They aren’t just “pro-Palestinian protestors.”

They’re anti-Semitic fascist scumbags.

Again, the similarity between these so-called “protestors” and Nazis is unmistakable. If anything, these ‘pro-Palestinian protestors’ are even less subtle, with their outright calls for renewed genocide and open intimidation of Jewish students.

Having been to the Holocaust memorial museum in Washington D.C. as part of a high-school group that was taught about the Holocaust and what led up to it, I know beyond any doubt that these anti-Semitic scumbags must be stopped and dealt with now before they become even more emboldened.

At this point, the fact that these scumbags feel confident enough to straight-up call for genocide and intimidate Jewish students is a clear sign that things are already spiralling out of control.

Now, some might think it’s harsh to call these people “scumbags,” but what else can you say about people who are calling for genocide and pushing Nazi-style messaging?

If anything, “scumbags” is probably too nice.

These are people who are trying to bring back the worst and most violent aspects of the ideologies that caused millions of deaths in World War Two, tear Canada apart, intimidate Jewish students exactly the same way the Nazis tried to intimidate Jewish people in Europe, and unleash a horrific level of hatred and violence.

All true Canadians, of all backgrounds, faiths, and political viewpoints, must stand against the rise of anti-Semitic hatred before it’s too late.