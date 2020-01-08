Anti-terrorism protest to be held in Toronto this Saturday

An anti-terrorism protest will be held in Toronto this Saturday, the 11th of January. The protest has been named “Toronto Stands Against Terrorism.” This follows the killing of the Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.

The protest will be held at 360 University Avenue. It will start at noon and will last for two hours. This protest has been created in reaction to the pro-Soleimani protest, which sparked street clashes between pro-Soleimani protestors and counter-protestors.

During this protest, the counter-protesters shouted “terrorists go home!” and flew American flags alongside old Iranian flags that were flown officially before the revolution. The two groups were separated by a heavy police presence.

This protest, however, came before the Iranian reaction to President Trump’s execution of Soleimani, and Trump’s address to the nation, which extended an olive branch to the regime alongside the imposition of sanctions.

As a result of this, it is now unclear how tensions have settled amongst the two opposing groups, and whether this new anti-terrorism protest will draw pro-regime counter protests.