Anti-Trump terrorist van attacker: ‘Someone had to take a stand’

A Jacksonville man has been accused of assault after allegedly driving a van through a tent that had senior citizen Trump supporters registering to vote.

According to police, Gregory Timm faces counts of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of driving while his license is suspended. His bond has been set at $507,512.

The attack took place at 2:45 Saturday afternoon at a shopping plaza with a Walmart Supercenter. Police say a group of six others “narrowly avoided” being struck by the van before driving off and giving what organizers called an “obscene gesture toward the crowd.”

Timm himself confirmed that the van action was an anti-Trump political attack, which would classify it as a terrorist attack by Florida state law.

According to Chapter 775 of Florida law, terrorism is to “1) Intimidate, injure, or coerce a civilian population; 2) Influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or 3) Affect the conduct of government through destruction of property, assassination, murder, kidnapping, or aircraft piracy.”

Timm also “willingly showed [police] video of himself driving at the stand full of Trump volunteers,” according to OANN’s Jack Posobiec.

“Someone had to take a stand” @OANN pic.twitter.com/biwHmGveGi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

“Someone had to take a stand,” said Timm to police. The video did not show the moment the van struck the tent, as Timm stated the video ended before “the good part.”

Today in Jacksonville, Florida six Trump Campaign volunteers were intentionally targeted while registering voters. pic.twitter.com/0wzaCYh5ut — Duval County GOP (@DuvalGOP) February 8, 2020

In response to the attack, the Duval County GOP tweeted the following:”We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”

The organization also tweeted, “The Republican Party of Duval County plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue its fight with renewed intensity to re-elect President Donald Trump… I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”

In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”

President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet, adding, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”