Arkansas women says brother fed her a “meth sandwich” following arrest

Arkansas siblings Elizabeth Catlett, 29, and Don Furr, 33, face drug-related charges following the former’s accusation that her brother fed her a “meth sandwich.”

The two were arrested in Hot Springs, Arkansas after police witnessed Catlett, who was driving, “moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner.” Another officer was called and the two were questioned.

Initially, Catlett claimed that they had no weapons or drugs in the car, but she quickly changed her tune.

“In Catlett’s front pocket, police found a small plastic-wrapped bag that had small scraps of paper, a straw cut into a smaller length, and several plastic bags,” reports ABC 7 News. At this point, police found a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine and Catlett was arrested.

When questioned about the possibility of more dugs in the car, her brother told police “if there is anything in the car it would be in the console and it would be ice.” Furr was also arrested.

Furr further admitted that he and his sister had both used meth earlier in the day, prompting Catlett to claim that Furr had fed her a “meth sandwich.” Furr did not deny this claim, and Catlett also claimed that he sometimes put methamphetamine into her drinks.

According to ABC 7 News, “Catlett faces additional charges of DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Her bond was set at $14,500 while Furr’s was set at $13,500.”

They will both make their first court appearance on November 4.