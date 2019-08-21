Canadian News

Army reservist raided by RCMP after allegations of involvement with far-right group

So far, no charges have been laid, but the raid certainly sent a message of zero-tolerance regarding members of the Canadian Armed Forces potentially being involved with such groups.
So far, no charges have been laid, but the raid certainly sent a message of zero-tolerance regarding members of the Canadian Armed Forces potentially being involved with such groups.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
3 mins read

On the evening of August 19, Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews had his residence in the rural town of Beausejour, Manitoba raided by RCMP following accusations of his involvement with The Base, a far-right group in North America, was investigated by officials in the armed forces and RCMP.

So far, no charges have been laid, but the raid certainly sent a message of zero-tolerance regarding members of the Canadian Armed Forces potentially being involved with such groups.

Matthews’ neighbour, Tyler Wenzoski, caught the raid on video and posted it on Facebook. In the video, an officer can be heard speaking through a megaphone, saying, “Patrik Mathews, we have a search warrant for this residence. You can exit the back door with your hands in the air.”

Matthews is currently not in custody, but several firearms have been seized from his residence.

“I heard them asking him to come out of his house on the megaphone at around 10:30,” said neighbour Sarah Lockhart.

“I called my husband because my house was surrounded by a SWAT team, by police officers. There had to have been 15 vehicles.”

She said the arrest took roughly ten to fifteen minutes. The arrest occurred without incident.

“They were taking stuff out of the house, I believe. That’s what it sounded like,” Lockhart said. “I couldn’t see what it was.”

Matthews has been a part of the 38 Canadian Brigade Group for roughly eight years, and it is only recently that the investigative journalism of Ryan Thorpe, writing for the Winnipeg Free Press, has uncovered some of his private affiliations, prompting an investigation from the Department of National Defence.

Brigade commander Col. Gwen Bourque has said that common punishments if the investigation confirms Matthews’ involvement range from mandatory counselling sessions to being fired from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Upon Thorpe’s publishing of his article on Matthews and his connection with The Base, a statement was issued by acting commander of the 3rd Canadian Division, Brig.-Gen. David Awalt. In it Awalt said that the Canadian Armed Forces will “move forward to explore what immediate actions can be taken,” and “will continue to support the ongoing CAF investigation.”

The Base is an underground, international, online-based organization that promotes preparation for a coming race war in the West. It isn’t clear that The Base has ever been instrumental in motivating real-life violence, but they can be aptly characterized as far-right and intrinsically militant.

“When they are inciting violence or when they are promoting the idea of ‘we should attack group x, y and z,’ the way you do that is through violent means so they see it as advantageous in having military training of all sorts in order to facilitate that, which makes it all the more serious and all the more dangerous,” Ran Ukashi from B’nai Brith Canada told Global News.

“They consider the alt-right to be not extreme enough,” Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, said. “They are almost like a neo-Nazi death cult.”

According to the executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network Evan Balgord, The Base tries to convince its members (estimated at roughly 100) to join the military in order to receive training and spread awareness about the supposed race war on the horizon, likely with the goal of bolstering white support and white collectivization.

“According to [Thorpe’s report], Mathews put up Nazi posters across the city for The Base,” reports Global News. “He also allegedly expressed admiration for serial killers and mass shooters, such as Charleston shooter Dylann Roof. Members of The Base also consider the alleged Christchurch shooter “a saint,” the report said.”

“He wants to recruit young white men for a race war,” it alleged. “He thinks one is coming and can’t wait for it to get here.”

The allegation that Matthews’ was recruiting for The Base appears to be the main concern for the Canadian Armed Forces which prompted such a swift response.

“The Military Police Criminal Intelligence Section tracked incidents of racism and white supremacy within the CAF from 2013 to 2018,” reports CBC. “Less than one per cent of the military population was engaged in racist or hate-motivated activities, according to the military police.”

However, with an evermore diversified military, the Canadian Armed Forces take white supremacist views very seriously and hold no compunction over ousting those who voice such ideological leanings.

“Even one person with this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we don’t want anyone in uniform with that type of behaviour festering in the Canadian Armed Forces,” National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

Canadian News
Manitoba
Canada
Neo Nazi
Rcmp
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected