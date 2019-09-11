Arrest made in death of Canadian military member killed in Florida

A Canadian military member has succumbed to his injuries following an incident in Panama City, Florida. According to CBC, police have made an arrest in the matter.

Master-Cpl. Martin Brayman died on September 9 after injuries he experienced the night before, according to a statement from The Department of National Defence.

Brayman was a NORAD air controller and a member of the military since 2006. He was a veteran of two overseas deployments prior to being stationed in the U.S.

Details surrounding his death have not been released, and circumstances are still unclear as few details are public.