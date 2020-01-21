Australia hit by golf-ball sized hail, dust and flooding on top of fires

More extreme weather is hitting Australia as they see giant dust storms, hail and flooding on top of the wildfires.

Australia’s capital, Canberra, was hit by a hailstorm that dropped golf ball sized hail over the city on Monday. Cars were dented and given broken windows by the falling ice and debris fell to the ground.

People take shelter from golf ball-sized hail stones, as an intense storm batters Canberra #Australia 🌧☔️ https://t.co/ihQAaLWFUY pic.twitter.com/YMSPRGapZu — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) January 20, 2020

FIRST FIRES, NOW ICE: Severe storms lash parts of Australia, bringing golf ball-sized hail. https://t.co/0jmjbKmRnz pic.twitter.com/TbbkTZbJmg — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2020

The dust storm came through and hit New South Wales. Global News reported the wall of dust being 300 kilometers long with winds blowing as fast as 107 kilometers per hour.

First, it was bushfires. Now, this.



An 'apocalyptic' dust storm has swept through drought-stricken areas in #Australia as extreme weather continues to batter the country

https://t.co/6SYG61a83q pic.twitter.com/DQNbc5B1Fe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2020

In Australia, people have been filming rolling clouds of dust sweeping across New South Wales.



The massive dust storms blanketed entire towns and blacked out the sun over the weekend. https://t.co/59EwemGKFX pic.twitter.com/RA7nMgMsjN — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2020

Brisbane and Gold Coast in eastern Australia saw flash floods after being hit by heavy storms.

From one extreme to the other. After unprecedented bush fire, its time for flood in parts of Australia due to heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/7ftnvoGjv5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 17, 2020

Vehicles Float Away After Torrential Rainfall in Queensland, Australia https://t.co/ALTtflXRoK pic.twitter.com/UGVSGICC2k — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 20, 2020

The wildfires are raging on along with the other extreme weather. The rainfall that has recently come to NSW has helped the fires but only to a certain extent.

So far, we know that 28 people have lost their lives due to the fires. Approximately 2,600 homes have been demolished as the fires have covered over 10 million hectares.

According to Authorities, rising temperatures could cause fires to become more dangerous over the next week.

