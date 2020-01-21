International News

Australia hit by golf-ball sized hail, dust and flooding on top of fires

More extreme weather is hitting Australia as they see giant dust storms, hail and flooding on top of the wildfires that continue ravaging the country.
Sam McGriskin
2 mins read

Australia’s capital, Canberra, was hit by a hailstorm that dropped golf ball sized hail over the city on Monday. Cars were dented and given broken windows by the falling ice and debris fell to the ground.

The dust storm came through and hit New South Wales. Global News reported the wall of dust being 300 kilometers long with winds blowing as fast as 107 kilometers per hour.

Brisbane and Gold Coast in eastern Australia saw flash floods after being hit by heavy storms.

The wildfires are raging on along with the other extreme weather. The rainfall that has recently come to NSW has helped the fires but only to a certain extent.

So far, we know that 28 people have lost their lives due to the fires. Approximately 2,600 homes have been demolished as the fires have covered over 10 million hectares.

According to Authorities, rising temperatures could cause fires to become more dangerous over the next week.

