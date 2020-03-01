Collin Jones

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria
The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.
The advice of medical professionals has been deliberately neglected, making simple hand washing and hygiene more ineffective. If those in our communities will continue to do the opposite of what medical professionals say, we are all going to be put at a major risk.
