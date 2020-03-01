Collin Jones

Articles/Stories written by Collin Jones: 5
Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

Colleges close across the US as students head home

The coronavirus has presented a whole new set of challenges for universities, students, and their communities.

Protesting coronavirus fears through large group gatherings

The advice of medical professionals has been deliberately neglected, making simple hand washing and hygiene more ineffective. If those in our communities will continue to do the opposite of what medical professionals say, we are all going to be put at a major risk.

No matter what you think of Woody Allen, censorship is wrong

The censorship of Allen’s book is a perfect example of how group think has now gained prominent influence over the gatekeepers.

