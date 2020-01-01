Emma Watson joins Daniel Radcliffe in denouncing JK Rowling
Notably, Watson—who self-identifies as a feminist—said nothing about Rowling's trauma. Not one word of sympathy or support.
A Connecticut policy allowing male trans athletes to compete in girls' sports was ruled to be a violation of Title IX. The state refuses to comply with the ruling.
Nine agencies across Canada that provide services for trafficked and exploited women and girls have been told there is no more money to support their programs.
Malaysia instructed its women to keep the peace by refraining from "nagging," using a cutesy voice, wearing make-up and dressing up while stuck at home.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!