Emma Watson joins Daniel Radcliffe in denouncing JK Rowling

Notably, Watson—who self-identifies as a feminist—said nothing about Rowling's trauma. Not one word of sympathy or support.

Bill to ban FGM passes in Wyoming despite pushback by radical trans activists

A Wyoming bill to ban FGM was nearly defeated by opposition from trans activists on the grounds that it would outlaw gender reassignment surgery for minors.

University of Alberta fires anthropology professor for saying biological sex is real

The University of Alberta has fired Kathleen Lowrey from her role as associate chair of undergraduate programs in the Department of Anthropology, for saying biological sex is a reality.

Trump administration says girls' sports are only for female athletes, Connecticut will not comply

A Connecticut policy allowing male trans athletes to compete in girls' sports was ruled to be a violation of Title IX. The state refuses to comply with the ruling.

Young woman surprised to match with Jessica Yaniv on lesbians-only dating app

In Vancouver, a 23-year-old woman downloaded lesbian dating app HER in the hope of meeting someone for love and companionship. Instead, she matched with Jessica Yaniv.

Why is CBC painting a sympathetic picture of an alleged child murderer?

The CBC's coverage of an alleged child killer asks reader to sympathize with the murderer, not the little girl. The man deserves a fair trial, but not sympathy.

Calgary criminalizes conversion therapy for trans-affirming youth

A Calgary city council committee criminalized conversation therapy, including therapy to encourage kids to accept their biological sex.

Trudeau government pulls funding for human trafficking victims

Nine agencies across Canada that provide services for trafficked and exploited women and girls have been told there is no more money to support their programs.

X Æ A-12 will be a gender neutral baby

While well-intentioned, there are limits to the usefulness of gender neutral approaches to parenting, and it arguably invites risks to children's development and wellbeing.

Women forced by courts to refer to rapists’ preferred pronouns

Female victims in court proceedings are now bound to refer to males who physically and sexually attack them as "she" if that is their preferred pronoun.

NY Governor Cuomo uses pandemic funding bill to push through commercial surrogacy

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pushing for commercial surrogacy to become law for some time, and he's now done it by tying it to pandemic funding measures.

Malaysia asks women to shoulder burden of coronavirus

Malaysia instructed its women to keep the peace by refraining from "nagging," using a cutesy voice, wearing make-up and dressing up while stuck at home.

Domestic violence increases with accelerating coronavirus curve

Canada should take note from domestic violence increases in countries that are ahead of the coronavirus curve, and act now to ensure women and children are protected.

A staycation of coronaviral proportions

My children and I may be stuck in semi-permanent staycation mode, while their father holds down his job from a messy kitchen office, taking conference calls in the master bedroom.

Olympic postponement delays reckoning over women's sports

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus prolongs the question of whether male athletes who self-ID as women will compete in women’s sports.

