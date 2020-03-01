Loraine Balita-Centeno

Loraine Balita-Centeno is a Toronto-based writer and editor who's been working for magazines, newspapers, and media sites for 15 years.

Articles/Stories written by Loraine Balita-Centeno: 21

Hiking trails and natural wonders you can escape to near Toronto

Parks are starting to open as restrictions are slowly being lifted. Here are a few of the best options in and around Toronto.

The world as seen through windows

Many experts believe that it might take a few years before people feel comfortable traveling again. For now, all travel bugs can do is dream and travel later.

JK Rowling releases free book and asks kids around the world to help illustrate it

JK Rowling, best-selling author and mom of three has released her new children’s book The Ickabog online for free, to give kids in quarantine something new to read.

Why to make your kids do chores— and how to get them to do it

How do you help your children get ready to “adult?” Science says you need to start them early.

7 comfort foods you can order in Toronto right now

We’re giving you a rundown of comfort food you can have delivered to your home to heal your broken heart right now.

Seven desserts you can order in Toronto right now

Here are a few dessert shops delivering everything from beautifully decadent crepes to insanely fluffy Japanese cheesecakes and creamy tarts in Toronto.

Five questions to ask before getting a pet during this pandemic

People are rushing to animal shelters to adopt pets and shelters are getting cleared out fast. Are you ready for a furry addition to your family?

Seven ways to celebrate Mother's Day during the coronavirus lockdown

Who knew we would be celebrating Mother’s Day in the middle of a pandemic? We’ve compiled a few ideas to help you celebrate while we’re all stuck at home.

Seven life skills to teach your kids if you're burned out on home school

Home schooling is a valuable tool, but basic life skills can't be found in a book. Take time to teach your kids these hands on skills.

Canada's five best grocery delivery apps

While you're stuck in quarantine, delivery apps give you access to personal shoppers who will bring your grocery items to your door. These are the best bets.

7 post-apocalyptic Netflix shows to binge right now

If you want to take your mind off of the gloomy reality outside with an even gloomier mirror of the world on TV, here are a few suggestions.

5 ways to take care of your mental health during quarantine

Experts believe that there is a looming mental health crisis—the product of months of social isolation, fear, anxiety and disruption caused by coronavirus.

Six tech tools to help parents homeschool their kids

If you are one of those parents who are losing their mind figuring out how to make this work, we’ve got a few suggestions that could possibly lighten your load.

Balcony socializing is now a worldwide phenomenon

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about humans throughout our millions of years on Earth, its that we find ways to survive.

Six front line jobs we should appreciate right now

While we are safely indoors complaining about how bored we are, there are people out there who still need to go to work even amidst this unprecedented crisis.

