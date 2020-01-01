Mia Cathell

Mia Cathell is a Boston University journalism student. She was the founding media chair for the campus’ Young Americans for Freedom chapter. She is published in The Boston Globe and The Federalist.

New report reveals that Schiff was briefed on Russian bounties in February

The Federalist’s Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway have uncovered new evidence that Rep. Adam Schiff knew of Russia offering bounties to the Taliban since February.

Florida sheriff: 'I'll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county' amid protests

Sheriff Daniels said he will “make special deputies of every lawful gun owner” in Clay County so they may join law enforcement in defending property and handling protests that may turn violent.

Major brands are turning away from Black Lives Matter as group gets 'hijacked' by radical causes

Many major organizations are turning away from the Black Lives Matter organization as evidence mounts that its been 'hijacked' by radical causes.

