Opinion

B.C. Green Party leader loves flaunting his expensive eco-friendly lifestyle

A wise frog once said that it wasn’t easy being green, but I’d beg to differ.&nbsp; Though Kermit was speaking…
A wise frog once said that it wasn’t easy being green, but I’d beg to differ.&nbsp; Though Kermit was speaking…
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A wise frog once said that it wasn’t easy being green, but I’d beg to differ.

Though Kermit was speaking from his own experience, I’d hazard a guess that our favourite Muppet never joined the Muppets over at the Green Party of Canada.

This leads us to our favourite B.C. Green MLA, Andrew Weaver. Weaver, who leads the B.C. Greens, has shown in the past that he’s prone to some outbursts, as he’s not known to be particularly soft spoken.

That’s why it doesn’t surprise many that he’d be up at night tweeting about how incredibly eco-friendly he is.

“Today our household completed our journey to carbon neutrality,” bragged Weaver in his 43 word boast, “All transportation done with EVs (Hyundai Kona + Nissan Leaf). All heating through electricity. BBQ & back up now 100% renewable Fortis CH4. Looking forward to Zeroing out carbon tax on my tiny gas bill now!”

Though going green and thinking about the environment is nothing to be ashamed of, it does show just how out-of-touch some elected officials can be. Weaver is a well educated man with degrees from both the University of B.C. as well as Cambridge, arguably the world’s most prestigious school, but even those degrees don’t help him see that being eco-friendly is not on the top of the to-do list for lower income Canadians.

Weaver—who is now the MLA of Oak Bay-Beaver Head—gives himself a nice pat on the back for owning not one, but two eco-friendly vehicles; the Hyundai Kona, and the Nissan Leaf.

A Nissan Leaf in Canada would run you about $42,298 CAD. The Nissan Kona would tack on another $21,000 CAD. Those two figures combined are comparable to the average annual income of the average Canadian family, at $71,011.

This wouldn’t be a worry for Andrew Weaver, though, who is racking in the people’s money, earning over $105,000 annually from his gig as an MLA alone.

Weaver is seemingly tone-deaf, and that is no understatement. He has frequently made comments about going green that are—at best—ignorant. A tweet from earlier this year argued that Canadians could purchase “a used 2015 Nissan Leaf” for $15,000, stating that “you’ll pay nothing for maintenance and gas.”

Canadians were quick to point out Weaver’s dishonesty. When it comes to the 2011 to 2015 Nissan Leaf, replacing the battery would cost you a hefty $5,499, plus installation.

Not just that, but Weaver seems to completely ignore the environmental impacts that the rise of electric cars is causing. Your typical AA battery is already considered by environmentalists as being problematic. How about a half-tonne lithium ion battery that needs to be replaced every 6-8 years?

He also seems to believe that many Canadians could afford to pay an extra $317 a month, which is laughable considering that half of Canadians are $200 or less away from financial insolvency.

Don’t have that kind of money? Weaver has an answer for that, too! If you haven’t the cash for an electric car, Weaver has previously suggested that Canadians take out loans to buy green vehicles.

For Weaver, this was a great day. He’s now looking forward to “zeroing out” the carbon tax on his already tiny gas bill. It must be nice to be able to afford smaller gas bills.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature