Baby cut out of murdered woman’s womb dies in hospital

The infant baby who was cut from a Chicago woman’s womb with a butcher knife passed away Friday at a hospital where he’d been in grave condition since the attack in April that caused the death of his mother, a family spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Cecilia Garcia confirmed a statement via Facebook that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby died at Christ Medical Centre in Oak Lawn, and announced that the baby had died from “a severe brain injury.”

The family had been deciding whether or not to remove the baby from life support, but the child passed away early Friday.

Christ Medical Centre has released a statement showing their support with the family, saying their “hearts and prayers” are with the Ochoa-Lopez family.

Prosecutors say the crime was at the hands of Clarisa Figueroa, who claimed she had given birth to the infant when arriving at the hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her daughter Desiree, 24 have been charged with murder for Ochoa-Lopez’s death,

Police say that after the tragic death of her son from natural causes, Figueroa told her family she was pregnant once again. She then allegedly planned for months to get a newborn baby, and that she even went so far as to release an ultrasound and photos of a room clad with baby decorations on her Facebook page.

