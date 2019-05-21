Bank robber on the loose in Southern Ontario

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robber who has held up multiple banks in Hamilton and Southern Ontario.

Police believe that the men are responsible for an armed holdup on February 15th and may be involved in bank robberies dating back to December of 2018.

CHCH reports that an “RBC branch on Queenston Rd. was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men on Dec. 31, 2018. They say the thieves managed to escape with a quantity of money. Several hours later, a Scotiabank branch in London was robbed at gunpoint by two men matching the same suspect descriptions as the Hamilton robbery.”

According to CHCH, “investigators describe the first suspect as being five-foot-seven to five-foot-eleven, 16 to 21 years of age, with a slim build. He was wearing black-rimmed reading glasses, a black mask, and a grey ‘Roots’ sweater with black logos.”

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, call Det. Frank De Vuono at 905-546-8937 or Det. Cst. Patrick Cole at 905-546-8936.