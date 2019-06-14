BANNED: Michael Cooper’s full statement to the Justice Committee

The following words are the statements made by Conservative MP and Deputy Justice Critic, Michael Cooper before the Justice Committee study on online hate.

These words have been expunged from the committee’s record in an attempt to edit and erase the historical record of words deemed unacceptable or “offensive” to the sensibilities of members.

Cooper’s words were in response to claims made by committee witness Faisal Khan Suri that Conservative voices and ideas led to the actions taken by shooters like Brenton Tarrant.

The Post Millennial has preserved these words so that others can read and see for themselves what has been expunged from the historical record.

This statement was originally transcribed by Andrew Lawton.

Thank you, Mr. Chair. First of all, Mr. Suri, I take great umbrage with your defamatory comments to try to link conservatism with violent and extremist attacks. They have no foundation. They are defamatory. And they diminish your credibility as a witness.

Let me, Mr. Chair, read into the record the statement of Brenton Tarrant, who is responsible for the Christchurch massacre. He left a 74-page manifesto in which he stated “conservatism is corporatism in disguise. I want no part of it,” and, “The nation with the closest political and social values to my own is the People’s Republic of China.”

I certainly wouldn’t attempt to link Bernie Sanders to the individual who shot up Republican members of Congress and nearly fatally killed Congressman (Steve) Scalise. So you should be ashamed.Michael Cooper, Conservative Member of Parliament, St. Albert–Edmonton, at a meeting of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, May 28, 2019.