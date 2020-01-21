Bernie Sanders staffer calls for extreme left-wing violence while living lavish lifestyle

On Tuesday morning, Project Veritas exposed Martin Weissgerber, a second Bernie Sanders field organizer who has been recorded calling for extremist left-wing violence and a communist revolution.

Martin Weissgerber was recorded in the sting drinking craft beer and saying, “I’ll straight up get armed … I’m ready for the f—ing revolution.”

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS



South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: "I'll straight up get armed…I'm ready for the "f**king revolution"; "Guillotine the rich"; 'send Republicans to re-education camps'



FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

He proudly proclaimed his support for violent class warfare and said, “what will help is when we send all of the Republicans to the re-education camps.” He praised gulags and said that the “Soviet Union was one of the most progressive places” in history for women’s rights.

The Post Millennial has independently verified that Weissgerber has expressed disdain for police officers, Israel, women, and more on social media—all the while enjoying an opulent lifestyle where he sips champagne, goes sailing and holidaying in Europe.

The former Boston University student has a social media rife with disturbing statements praising Marxism and antifa. He retweeted a post last week critical of Project Veritas’ sting on his colleague Kyle Jurek, an Iowa Sanders field organizer.

In addition to his work on the Sanders campaign, Weissgerber also has a fledgling career as a Soundcloud rapper, under the name King Manic.

This is the second Sanders staffer exposed by Project Veritas in their “#Expose2020” project. Last week, video showed Kyle Jurek similarly speaking favourably of Soviet gulags and urging similar punishments in the U.S. for counter-revolutionaries. He also expressed support for antifa extremism and advocated for political violence on the street. The Sanders campaign has not responded to the videos.