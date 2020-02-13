Bernie Sanders supporter released on bail after trying to burn down Republican office

A supporter of Bernie Sanders has attempted to burn down a GOP office in Eureka , California, according to the local ABC affiliate.

Surveillance video shows 43-year-old Michael Valls smashing out the window of the GOP headquarters in Eureka, Cal. He then returns and dumps a flammable chemical inside. He only served one day in jail before being released. pic.twitter.com/ittuGIDBbX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 13, 2020

The Bernie supporter was arrested on a series of charges. He served just one day in jail before he was released back into the public on bail.

Bernie Supporter Just Tried To BURN DOWN A Republican HQ In California https://t.co/wdJDIT2F4A — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2020

On February 8, in the early hours of the morning, police officers responded to a call about a man smashing windows. When the police arrived, they found the man on the Boardwalk. After this, however, he quickly fled on his bicycle which was plastered in Bernie stickers.

The man also stole a “Trump” political flag after he illegally entered the building. After breaking in, the man also threw a liquid chemical that the police determined to be flammable.

The Bernie supporter was soon found by the police and send to jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail. The man has now been released and is back on the streets.