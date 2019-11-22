Beyond Meat to bring production facility to Canada

Beyond Meat Inc. is planning to bring a production facility to Canada. The company plans to make the facility fully operational by 2020, it’s location being just outside Montreal.

The plant-fueled organization is also willing to move more production facilities to Canada, thus creating a significant amount of sustainable jobs, according to the Globe and Mail.

The company first “broke” Canada when they introduced a plant-based burger that was entirely soy, gluten, and chemically free. The American fast-food company, A&W, signed a contract with Beyond Meat so to have access to their stock.

These plant burgers proved to be so successful that they sold out almost immediately across the country. You can also purchase the plant patties in supermarkets where they sell for $8.99.

Beyond Meat’s decision to move to Montreal will bring a smile to Francois Legault’s CAQ who has been widely credited with a recent economic up-turn in the province.