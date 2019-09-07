Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams in stunning US Open final

Mississauga, Ontario’s very own Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam singles title.

Andreescu, at only 19 years old, took down women’s tennis’ greatest player of all time, with Canada rallying behind her with the hashtag #SheTheNorth, an obvious nod at the Toronto Raptors’ #WeTheNorth hashtag.

Q: In the second set, up 5-1… and then lost the lead. What did you have to overcome?

Bianca Andreescu: The crowd! I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm sorry…



Obsessed with this moment #usopen — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) September 7, 2019

Andreescu, clearly exhausted after the thrilling bout against Williams, laid on the hardcourt, covering her face with her hands.

This wasn’t the first time that the two had squared off, either. At last month’s Rogers Cup women’s final, Andreescu again beat out Williams once she went down 3-1 in the first set.

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

Andreescu defeated Taylor Townsend (US), Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark), Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium), and Katie Volynets (US) on her way to the final.