“Biggest hypocrite in the country”: Bernier on Trudeau blackface scandal

While other candidates, such as Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May immediately took to Twitter to condemn Justin Trudeau’s decision to don an Aladdin costume and paint his hands and face Brown, Maxime Bernier took the high road.

It would be easy for Bernier to feel justified in subjecting Trudeau to the same treatment he has received in recent history: that of being called a racist and white supremacist at every available opportunity.

Instead, Bernier declined to call Trudeau a racist, opting for the more accurate characterization of “biggest hypocrite in the country.”