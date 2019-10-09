Black Alberta Cabinet Minister reacts to blackface comment, says Liberals are “fakes, phonies and frauds”

Kaycee Madu, the MLA for Edmonton-South West and Minister of Municipal Affairs, has given his two cents regarding this morning’s comments made by Judy Sgro regarding the black community’s reaction to blackface.

“First off, something that was done 20 years ago, to begin with… All of us were young at one time, and all of us sometimes made poor choices, and did things that may not be appropriate in today’s world,” said Humber River-Black Creek MP Judy Sgro on the Ordinary People show, hosted by Jacqueline Dixon

Canadian media and politicians quickly reacted to the attack, including Madu, tweeting his opinion on the comment and the Liberal Party as a whole.

“Trudeau Liberal candidate Judy Sgro shamelessly says black people have ‘more love’ for Justin Trudeau because he dressed up in blackface. Liberal fakes, phonies and frauds will say anything to win, which is exactly why they deserve to lose.”

Mrs. Sgro has since apologized for the comments made on the radio talk show, saying that she “should have known better.”

“This issue has sparked an important conversation in our country and needs to be treated with great seriousness and sensitivity. I will continue to have these important conversations with my constituents,” writes Sgro in her letter.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh also reacted to the comments earlier today, calling them “ludicrous and shameful.”