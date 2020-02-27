BLIZZARD warning for southern Ontario with possible ‘sudden reduced visibility’ in GTA

A blizzard warning is in effect for certain areas off Lake Huron this evening.

The warning has been issued for Hanover, Dundlak, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County.

The conditions are expected to include poor visibility and widespread whiteout conditions that are expected to worsen throughout the night and carry into Friday.

Travel conditions in the area will be poor due to the snow blowing off of Lake Huron, which will create the near whiteout conditions in some areas.

Snowfall is expected to reach more than 50 cm.

Environment Canada expects the squall to start to move southward and become less intense by Friday afternoon.

If you find yourself in these areas, Environment Canada suggests that you “protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave.”

The Weather Network suggests that the squalls may also continue to spread throughout the GTA with possibilities of “sudden reduced visibility.”