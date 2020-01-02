Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Quebec park

A stabbing in Laval’s Fabreville neighbourhood has left a 15-year-old boy dead Wednesday night.

According to the CBC, Laval police said 911 calls came in around 8 p.m. reporting that someone was dangerously wounded at Marc-Aurele-Fortin Park.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police in Laval have detained a 16-year old boy in connection to the incident. Genevieve Major, a spokesperson for Laval police said the stabbing took place after an altercation “involving a group of minors.”

The victim was discovered by a local resident who was on his way home when he heard yelling from the park and followed the noise.

Menard saw the victim on the ground with a friend putting pressure on the stab wound with a shirt. Menard promptly called 911 and performed first aid but he said the boy’s vital signs were “very weak.”

“Every year, it gets rougher,” Mernard said referring to the safety of his local park. “I’m 33 and I don’t go walking in the park at night. There’s a lot of gangs, a lot of young people, and there’s often incidents.”

Menard talked about previous incidents where he had to break up fights in the park or general area.

“I thought this was just a fight like any other, but no,” he said. “I’m asking myself: how much further can this go?”

Police are still unsure of just what prompted the confrontation. The incident is currently under investigation by Laval’s major crimes unit. Major said there will be an autopsy performed and that the case will be submitted to Crown prosecutors.

