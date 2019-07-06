American News

Brave female rapper takes stand against segregated ticket prices

Tiny Jag’s stance is a brave one, in an era when Black Americans who oppose the demonization of white people are often demonized themselves by their Black American peers. She has already received backlash online.
Tiny Jag’s stance is a brave one, in an era when Black Americans who oppose the demonization of white people are often demonized themselves by their Black American peers. She has already received backlash online.
Celine Ryan Montreal, QC
4 mins read

A Detroit music festival is facing backlash for racially segregated ticket prices, resulting in the resignation of at least one African-American artist slated to perform. Although festival organizers have justified the race-based prices by asserting that black Detroit residents generally have less opportunity to afford entertainment than white people who may wish to attend the event, charging people of colour less than white people to attend the event is not only racist to white people, but incredibly insulting to those receiving the discount.

AfroFuture Fest’s Eventbrite page clearly explains the intent behind the pricing discrepancy, proclaiming a proclivity toward equity rather than equality.

“Equality means treating everyone the same. Equity is insuring [sic] everyone has what they need to be successful,” the site explains, adding that the racially segregated ticket structure was “built to insure [sic] that the most marginalized communities (people of color) are provided with an equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community (Black Detroit).”

Notably, ticket prices range from $10 to $40 USD, creating an insulting discount of a mere $10-20 for attendees who happen to not be white.

Event organizers insist that “affording joy and pleasure is unfortunately still a privilege in our society for POC,” adding that too many times they have seen “orgasmic events” happening in the area where “people outside of the community” benefit from affordable ticket prices “because of their proximity to wealth,” and that this “disproportionately displaces black and brown people from enjoying entertainment in their own communities.”

These statements imply a belief that all black people in the Detroit area can use an extra $10 more than all white people in the Detroit area.  Not only is this implication implicitly false, it is demeaning and insulting to black people in the area by suggesting that any white person in the city has an automatic advantage due to “proximity to wealth,” despite the impoverished reality that most residents of Detroit, black or white, share and face together.

The festival touts itself as an “immersive, intimate, and intentional space keeping for afro-black futurist,” and a “360 transformative dreamscape” for black artists within the Detroit community, “energy sourcing from the Wakanda that is Detroit.”

The event description mentions that today’s African-Americans are “now seven generations past the Transatlantic slave trade,” and that “Black spirits are in synergetic healing.”  Apparently the way to do this is by perpetuating racial division, using pricing as a tool of division rather than harnessing the power of music to unify.

The irony of such an attitude is ripe.  As Americans find themselves seven generations past the slave trade, organizations ranging from AfroFuture Fest to Harvard university are seeking to revert back to the old ways of racial segregation.  American’s consider the years of segregation and Jim Crow to be a shameful mark on our history.  Will we feel any differently if we give the non-whites the better water fountains this time?  Those who are intellectually honest understand that business conducted and privileges afforded on the basis of race is inherently wrong.

Detroit-based rapper Tiny Jag pulled out of the festival all together after she was sent what would become a viral screenshot of the event’s ticket prices, noting half-priced tickets for POC attendees.

“I was immediately enraged just because I am biracial,” the artist said in a statement to The Detroit Metro Times. “I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in … especially not because of anything that I have going on.”

“A lot of the songs that I perform are from my first project called Polly—that is my grandmother’s name,” she added. “How do you want me to come to a performance and perform these songs off a mixtape that is titled after this white woman that you would have charged double to get in here? Like, it’s just outrageous from so many different angles.”

The artist used the opportunity to bravely speak out against the increasingly popular concept of reparations for African-Americans, calling the notion “non-progressive” and “not solution-focused.”

“It seems almost like it has spite, and unfortunately with spite comes hate, and that’s just not obviously going to be a good direction for us to go if we’re looking for positive change.”

Tiny Jag’s stance is a brave one, in an era when Black Americans who oppose the demonization of white people are often demonized themselves by their Black American peers. She has already received backlash online.

“Tiny Jag has gotta have a white mom! This is the behavior of white mom biracials,” one Twitter user wrote in response to her interview with Metro Times. The same user later accused her of “c—nish behavior.”

Beyond bravery, Tiny Jag has also shown the way forward for other artists who face the intolerance of intersectionality. If more artists stood up to the bullies who use identity politics to divide communities and simply said no, we would have a much healthier cultural context.

American News
Canadian News
Culture
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls