55,000 Ontario education workers to go on strike

Another strike is set to begin in Ontario.
Ontario’s education workers announced on Wednesday that they will begin full strike action Monday, moving on from their previous work-to-rule strike.
The full range of the strike will impact CUPE, which represents 55,000 members including clerical workers, custodians, and early childhood educators.
Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31.
As a result of the strike, at least one school will be closed on Monday.