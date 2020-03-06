BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Saunders started by thanking the media, something he says he “doesn’t do often,” then thanking the cooperation with the York Regional Police, the Peel Regional Police, and the Ontario Provincial Police, who “all played a factor in this investigation.”

NEWS UPDATE: The Toronto Police have located Shammah Jolayemi, age 14. He is safe and being taken for a medical checkup. A news conference will be held tomorrow / Friday morning at Toronto Police Headquarters. Time is TBC. GO460088 #GoodNews ^ams — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2020

Saunders laid out the situation. At 8:25 am on Thursday, police were called after reports of someone being abducted into a black Jeep with oversized tires, with someone yelling for help. Later that day, the father of the boy contacted police to report his son missing.

Saunders went on to reveal that the Jeep wrangler was located “on fire” at a nearby park.

“At about 10 pm, the black Jeep wrangler was located, with the vehicle being found on fire at the park.” The motive was due to his older brother’s involvement with a drug rip-off which was estimated to be valued at roughly $4 million.

Police confirmed that the 14-year-old had absolutely nothing to do with that part of the story.

“Shamar was located on Heritage road and Wanless Road in Brampton. He was dishevelled and brought for a medical checkup, and is now safe at home with his mother and father.”

The boy was found in a barn.

Saunders clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, with police still looking for the people responsible for Shamar’s abduction. Saunders said the investigation from hereon will be “aggressive,” with police under the impression that there is a high opportunity for an apprehension to be made.

Police confirmed that they still could not locate the older brother.

“The older brother had very limited contact with us. We don’t know where he is, we definitely know that he’s not in the GTA and we’re uncertain if he’s in the province.”

There are no suspects as of yet.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward to call the Toronto Police Force at 4168082150, or Crimestoppers at 416222TIPS.