Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Madrid following ruptured tire

An Air Canada flight from Madrid to Toronto has made an emergency landing following a “technical issue.”

Air Canada AC837, a 767-300 bound for YYZ circled the Madrid airport “for more than 2 hours, burning fuel” before eventually landing again. The flight is said to have 130 people on board.

A spokesperson for the airport stated that the aircraft called air traffic control only 30 minutes after its takeoff, requesting an emergency landing.

The aircraft’s emergency landing came only hours after a drone sighting close to the Spanish airport disrupted flights.

Madrid’s emergency services tweeted that they were coordinating with the airport, going to say that troops in the surrounding area were deployed as a precaution.



Los efectivos de #emergencia de @ComunidadMadrid #BomberosCM y #SUMMA112 están desplegados en preventivo en la zona. #Madrid112 en coordinación constante con el aeropuerto #ASEM112 coordinando efectivos regionales — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 3, 2020

Air Canada would eventually reveal that the emergency landing request came after the plane ruptured a landing tire on take-off—one tire of ten on the particular model.

An Air Canada flight in early January experienced a similar problem when an entire wheel completely fell off on take off. A video of the incident went viral on Twitter.

Bon bah là j’suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue…

2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

“So, well, I’m currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel … 2020 starts pretty well,” read the tweet in French.

The Dash 8-300 plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members.

“The experienced pilots maintained complete control of the aircraft,” a spokesperson told the Montreal Gazette. “Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures.”