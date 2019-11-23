Andrew Scheer fires Chief of Staff and Director of Communications

In a bold move, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has fired his Chief of Staff Marc-André Leclerc and Director of Communications Brock Harrison.

In an email sent to his caucus and obtained by the Globe and Mail, Scheer said, “Following the election results, and as we gear up to hold Justin Trudeau to account in this new minority Parliament, I felt it was important to make changes at the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition.”

BREAKING: Andrew Scheer has fired his chief of staff and director of communications, as he tries to hold onto his own job and recover from an election loss #cdnpoli https://t.co/HKjAp6JcQ9 — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) November 23, 2019

Interim replacements for Leclerc and Harrison have been named. Scheer’s Deputy Chief of Staff Martin Belanger will step in for Leclerc and Associate Director of Media Relations, Simon Jefferies will step in for Harrison.

Today, after ten years, I am retiring from federal politics. I want to thank Mr. Scheer for his trust and the opportunity to play a major role. For the rest of 2019, I will spend time with my family. 2020 will be the year of new projects and new adventures. — Marc-André Leclerc (@MALeclerc_) November 23, 2019

“I would like to thank Marc-André and Brock for their service to our team and to our movement over the past number of years. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve friends. I wish them nothing but the best in all of their future endeavours,” Scheer went on to say.