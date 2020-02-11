Anti-pipeline protestors block downtown Toronto traffic again

Anti-pipeline protestors took to the streets of downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon to block traffic as they continue to stage demonstrations and blockades across Canada.

The protestors began their morning by chanting and banging on the windows of Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett’s office. The occupation of the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations’ office is now in its second day.

Protestors bang on Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett's window and give her the finger as she meets with occupiers inside. pic.twitter.com/fVEvXJlSWa — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) February 11, 2020

The protestors then moved to the corner of Yonge and Eglinton where they proceeded to block traffic. Police are currently on the scene.

The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.

This is a developing story and will be updated.