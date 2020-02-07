Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal

Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.

The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”

Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk pic.twitter.com/SAaLNPu1PO — Kingstonist (@kingstonist) February 7, 2020

CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.



CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”

Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.

Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.