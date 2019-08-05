UPDATE: Four dead after fiery vehicle crash near Montreal

Update: Police have confirmed that one other person has succumbed to their injuries, and the death toll has reached a total of four.

CTV has reported that at least three people have died after a two tractor-trailer and six-passenger vehicle crash in Laval on Monday afternoon, which led to a large fire that could be seen from kilometres away.

The Surete du Quebec says the heavy trucks crashed at about 3:35 pm heading westbound on Highway 440.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. One Laval firefighter claims that one of the truck drivers was unable to brake in time, impacting another vehicle.

Two other passenger vehicles, including one SUV were crushed underneath one of the tractor-trailers.

One truck was carrying mainly food, with one other vehicle carrying propane tanks.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, closing down Highway 440. Those lanes are set to remain closed for several hours.

Police could not say which vehicles were carrying the people who were killed.