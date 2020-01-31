Canada’s first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital

A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.

The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”

The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.