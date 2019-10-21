Conservative Tim Uppal defeats Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Mill Woods riding

Conservative candidate Tim Uppal has defeated Liberal candidate and Environment Minister, in the Edmonton Mill Woods riding.

Uppal narrowly lost to Sohi by just 79 votes in 2015, having been a popular politician and radio personality in the Edmonton area for decades.

Uppal was polling 21 percent higher than Sohi headed into the election. Sohi was considered by many to be a wildly unpopular candidate in the area.

Only 17 percent of Canadians polled believed that Sohi was doing a good job in his position as Environment Minister.

53 percent also stated that he was specifically doing a “bad job.”

Uppal, an active member of the Edmonton community, was an active member of the Sherwood Park Chamber of Commerce and the Sherwood Park Rotary Club, as well as a founding member of the Edmonton Police Community Advisory Council.