Controversial Liberal Jaime Battiste has won in Sydney-Victoria

The Liberal Party candidate Jaime Battiste in Sydney-Victoria has won his race. Battiste became a controversial figure in this election after sexist and racist posts were discovered on his social media.

To defend himself, Battiste stated that his comments, on Indigenous girls and drugs, needing a woman to do his laundry, and racists remarks about the Chinese, were made as a result of difficult circumstances in his life. The comments were made in 2012 and 2013.

Battiste ran against Conservative Party candidate Eddie Orrell, who took the place of long-time Conservative Member of Parliament, Mark Eyking, who had held the riding for 19 years.

Eddie Orrell has served as an MLA in Nova Scotia before he ran federally.