Extinction Rebellion protestors block Toronto traffic, chant ‘Justin Trudeau’s got to go’

Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of downtown Toronto Friday evening to block rush-hour traffic and express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp yesterday.

The protestors chanted slogans like “No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil,” “No pipelines, no pipelines, no pipelines on stolen land,” and “Justin Trudeau’s got to go!”

WATCH: Radical Extinction Rebellion protestors blocking downtown Toronto traffic while chanting "No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil." #Topoli #ExtinctionRebellion #ClimateStrike #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/n11hyDgZT7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 7, 2020

RCMP raided the anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.

Friday’s action was just the latest in a series of protests since the early morning raid in northern B.C on Thursday. Yesterday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.

Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.

The protest lasted around an hour and a half, and no arrests were made.