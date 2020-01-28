First coronavirus case announced in Vancouver, B.C.

The first suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been announced in British Columbia, according to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

The confirmed case is a male in his 40s, and regularly travels to China for work, according to Andrea Woo of the Globe and Mail.

Dr. Henry calls it a "presumptive positive" – still needs official confirmation from lab in Winnipeg. But "we are confident this is truly a case of this novel coronavirus." — Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) January 28, 2020

The results are being determined at the National lab in Winnipeg. The man is reportedly in isolation, and the CDC of BC has begun testing others province-wide. Once a case is suspsected, it takes health officials in Winnipeg up to 48 hours to determine a final answer for a positive.

BREAKING NEWS: waiting for National lab in Winnipeg to confirm what @CDCofBC has found a presumptive #coronavirus case in the Vancouver Coastal Health area. The man is in isolation. They are testing others province wide. Risk is extremely low here officials say. @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/PSbN9s45qm — Jennifer Palma (@JenPalmaGlobal) January 28, 2020

Officials concluded by saying the risk of the virus spreading is “extremely low.”

The case is the third in Canada, after Ontario health officials confirmed the second case of the virus in Toronto.

The second case was, in fact, the wife of the first case, a man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week. Those tests came back positive at an Ontario public health laboratory.