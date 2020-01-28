First coronavirus case announced in Vancouver, B.C.

The first suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been announced in British Columbia, according to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.
The confirmed case is a male in his 40s, and regularly travels to China for work, according to Andrea Woo of the Globe and Mail.
The results are being determined at the National lab in Winnipeg. The man is reportedly in isolation, and the CDC of BC has begun testing others province-wide. Once a case is suspsected, it takes health officials in Winnipeg up to 48 hours to determine a final answer for a positive.
Officials concluded by saying the risk of the virus spreading is “extremely low.”
The case is the third in Canada, after Ontario health officials confirmed the second case of the virus in Toronto.
The second case was, in fact, the wife of the first case, a man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week. Those tests came back positive at an Ontario public health laboratory.