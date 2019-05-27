Ford government bows to Toronto, reverses some cuts

The provincial government has bowed to pressure from Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Premier Doug Ford will cancel the retroactive cuts to public health, child care, and other municipal services after facing a serious petition campaign from Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Toronto city staff have stated they fear the current cuts would have left a $178-million hole in the municipalities finances.

BREAKING: Bowing to pressure from Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford is set to cancel retroactive cuts that have hit public health, child care, and other municipal services, the @TorontoStar has learned. Details soon at https://t.co/EqIKpHb7BB #onpoli#topoli — Robert Benzie (@robertbenzie) May 27, 2019

Mayor Tory had gone as far as taking the campaign against Premier Ford’s cuts door to door, urging residents to call their local MPPs and complain.

The reversal from the Premier is extremely interesting as earlier this week, the provincial government announced $7.35 million in funding to municipalities and school boards to come up with savings.

While the Premier has reversed some cuts, they have announced they still intend to reduce waste by continuing discussions with their municipal counterparts.

