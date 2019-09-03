Fourteen N.B. NDP candidates defect to Green Party

Fourteen New Brunswick NDP candidates have announced their resignation from the provincial party to join the federal Green Party.

The announcement was made in a media release which pointed to the fact that Green Party leader Elizabeth May visited the province while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has not.

The NDP members who've signed this declaration say @theJagmeetSingh hasn't visited New Brunswick once since becoming leader, and has failed to nominate a single candidate in the federal race. They also note @ElizabethMay has visited several times. #cdnpoli— Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) September 3, 2019

In the news release, the group said: “encourage all New Democrats, New Brunswickers and, indeed, all Canadians in voting for the Green Party of Canada this election.”

Their focus is just not in Atlantic Canada,” said Jonathan Richardson, an NDP Atlantic Canada national executive who has also resigned from the party. “That’s just the reality of the election you gotta go where you’re going to get your votes.”

“They’re more attached to the branding than the ultimate goal of helping people,” said Richardson about the federal NDP.

Frustrated Dippers defect to Greens as they say @theJagmeetSingh has not visited their province once since becoming leader "Fourteen former candidates of the New Brunswick NDP and a member of the federal NDP executive are throwing their support behind the Green Party of Canada" — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 3, 2019

The Green Party has swept candidates away from the NDP before, including MP Pierre Nantel who announced that he will be running for the Greens in the 2019 election.

CBC News reported the following names as the full list of candidates who have defected:

Joyce Richardson, NDP candidate for Dieppe in 2018

Lise Potvin, NDP candidate for Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pele in 2018

Willy Robichaud, NDP candidate for Miramichi Bay-Neguac in 2018

Albert Rouselle, NDP candidate for Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou in 2018

Anne Richardson, NDP candidate for Petitcodiac-Gagetown in 2018

Justin Young, NDP candidate for Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton in 2018

Jean-Maurice Landry, NDP candidate for Bathurst Est-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore in 2018

Jessica Caissie, NDP candidate for Moncton-Centre in 2018

Lina Chiasson, NDP candidate for Victoria-La Vallee in 2018

Cecile Richard-Hebert, NDP candidate for Madawaska-Les Lacs-Edmundston in 2018

Francis Duguay, NDP candidate for Tracadie-Sheila in 2018

Hailey Duffy, NDP candidate for Moncton Southwest in 2018

Madison Duffy, NDP candidate for Riverview in 2018

Betty Weir, NDP candidate for Albert in 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.