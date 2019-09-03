Atlantic

Fourteen N.B. NDP candidates defect to Green Party

Fourteen New Brunswick NDP candidates have announced their resignation from the provincial party to join the federal Green Party.
Fourteen New Brunswick NDP candidates have announced their resignation from the provincial party to join the federal Green Party.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Fourteen New Brunswick NDP candidates have announced their resignation from the provincial party to join the federal Green Party.

The announcement was made in a media release which pointed to the fact that Green Party leader Elizabeth May visited the province while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has not.

The NDP members who've signed this declaration say @theJagmeetSingh hasn't visited New Brunswick once since becoming leader, and has failed to nominate a single candidate in the federal race. They also note @ElizabethMay has visited several times. #cdnpoli— Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) September 3, 2019

In the news release, the group said: “encourage all New Democrats, New Brunswickers and, indeed,  all Canadians in voting for the Green Party of Canada this election.”

Their focus is just not in Atlantic Canada,” said Jonathan Richardson, an NDP Atlantic Canada national executive who has also resigned from the party. “That’s just the reality of the election you gotta go where you’re going to get your votes.”

“They’re more attached to the branding than the ultimate goal of helping people,” said Richardson about the federal NDP.

The Green Party has swept candidates away from the NDP before, including MP Pierre Nantel who announced that he will be running for the Greens in the 2019 election.

CBC News reported the following names as the full list of candidates who have defected:

  • Joyce Richardson, NDP candidate for Dieppe in 2018
  • Lise Potvin, NDP candidate for Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pele in 2018
  • Willy Robichaud, NDP candidate for Miramichi Bay-Neguac in 2018
  • Albert Rouselle, NDP candidate for Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou in 2018
  • Anne Richardson, NDP candidate for Petitcodiac-Gagetown in 2018
  • Justin Young, NDP candidate for Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton in 2018
  • Jean-Maurice Landry, NDP candidate for Bathurst Est-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore in 2018
  • Jessica Caissie, NDP candidate for Moncton-Centre in 2018
  • Lina Chiasson, NDP candidate for Victoria-La Vallee in 2018
  • Cecile Richard-Hebert, NDP candidate for Madawaska-Les Lacs-Edmundston in 2018
  • Francis Duguay, NDP candidate for Tracadie-Sheila in 2018
  • Hailey Duffy, NDP candidate for Moncton Southwest in 2018
  • Madison Duffy, NDP candidate for Riverview in 2018
  • Betty Weir, NDP candidate for Albert in 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Atlantic
Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Elizabeth May
Green Party
Jagmeet Singh
Ndp
Related Posts Recommendation
Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

NEW FOUND DOG: Zoe comes home after being lost almost a year

NEW FOUND DOG: Zoe comes home after being lost almost a year

A dog that escaped her owners backyard near Brigus Junction, Newfoundland, last April has finally returned home after missing for almost a year.

Major companies are turning away from Canada because of anti-pipeline blockades

Major companies are turning away from Canada because of anti-pipeline blockades

Large international companies are turning away from Canada as a result of the anti-pipeline blockades that have crippled the Canadian economy.

Canadian man who killed wife allowed more freedom after already receiving her full life insurance

Canadian man who killed wife allowed more freedom after already receiving her full life insurance

Richard Maidment—also referred to as Richard MacNeil—has been granted partial freedom after being found not criminally responsible for committing murder.

Canadian judge denies man’s ‘GRABHER’ vanity licence plate

Canadian judge denies man’s ‘GRABHER’ vanity licence plate

A court ruling is preventing a Nova Scotia senior citizen from regaining his vanity licence plate, GRABHER, which he has used for 27 years.

Sobey’s calls it quits on plastic bags

Sobey’s calls it quits on plastic bags

Sobey’s has announced that it will no longer carry plastic bags in their stores as of Jan. 31. It’s the first national grocer in Canada to do so.

Moose gets police escort through streets of St John’s

Moose gets police escort through streets of St John’s

Police were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.

Halifax: WestJet announces new direct flight to Manchester

Halifax: WestJet announces new direct flight to Manchester

WestJet is offering a new direct flight from Halifax to Manchester, a great way to get to the north of England.

THERE’S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard

THERE’S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard

The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many stranded. Shocking photos and videos are pouring in.

High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report

High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report

At least 58 fire- and water-related deaths were recorded by the Red Cross in Atlantic Canada.

Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick

Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick

According to the province’s health officials, an outbreak of whooping cough (Pertussis) has been declared in the Moncton and Miramichi areas in New Brunswick.

CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Anonymous Canadian couple pays off department store bills

CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Anonymous Canadian couple pays off department store bills

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought that’s the true meaning of Christmas, just being kind to other people. It made me cry.”

Canada to face extreme cold and deep freeze this week

Canada to face extreme cold and deep freeze this week

Temperatures could hit the low -20s C, which, combined with wind, creates a wind chill approaching -40 C.

Tens of thousands of homes in Maritimes without power

Tens of thousands of homes in Maritimes without power

At 7 am more than 60,000 homes were without power.

E. coli forces Fresh Express brand lettuce recall in Canada

E. coli forces Fresh Express brand lettuce recall in Canada

More than a dozen have already fallen ill.

Most Read Atlantic

1.

Man charged with child porn says he bought sex doll to replace his son

Facing charges of child pornography, Kenneth Harrisson told a St. John’s courtroom Monday that he purchased a child sex doll to replace his infant son who died more than 20 years ago.

Man charged with child porn says he bought sex doll to replace his son
2.

Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick

According to the province’s health officials, an outbreak of whooping cough (Pertussis) has been declared in the Moncton and Miramichi areas in New Brunswick.

Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick
3.

NEW FOUND DOG: Zoe comes home after being lost almost a year

A dog that escaped her owners backyard near Brigus Junction, Newfoundland, last April has finally returned home after missing for almost a year.

NEW FOUND DOG: Zoe comes home after being lost almost a year
4.

RCMP bust sixteen in connection to Newfoundland drug trafficking operation

According to police, nineteen criminal investigations comprised Project Bullfight, which were sequentially completed over a five-day period leading to the arrests of 16 individuals, three of which were already wanted on warrants.

RCMP bust sixteen in connection to Newfoundland drug trafficking operation
5.

Canadian judge denies man’s ‘GRABHER’ vanity licence plate

A court ruling is preventing a Nova Scotia senior citizen from regaining his vanity licence plate, GRABHER, which he has used for 27 years.

Canadian judge denies man’s ‘GRABHER’ vanity licence plate
6.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia
7.

E. coli forces Fresh Express brand lettuce recall in Canada

More than a dozen have already fallen ill.

E. coli forces Fresh Express brand lettuce recall in Canada
8.

Major companies are turning away from Canada because of anti-pipeline blockades

Large international companies are turning away from Canada as a result of the anti-pipeline blockades that have crippled the Canadian economy.

Major companies are turning away from Canada because of anti-pipeline blockades