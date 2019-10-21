Green Party’s Jenica Atwin wins Fredericton

Jenica Atwin, candidate for the Green Party in Fredericton, has won the seat after knocking out Liberal incumbent Matt DeCourcey.

According to 338Canada, she was polling third at 25.3 percent, with the Conservative and Liberal candidate following in second and first respectively.

According to the party’s website, Atwin is a researcher and program coordinator at a First Nations education organization in her riding.

She graduated from the University of New Brunswick with both a Bachelors’s and a Master’s degree.